Citizens demanding release of detainees for political views have closed the Prosecutor’s Office’s early in the morning.

The aim of the action is to prevent prosecutors from entering the building. However, in the morning, the protesters said: “Crossing over them we entered the building.”

In a conversation with “A1 +” the protesters say that they support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with their actions and are confident that the new government will stand still.

Touching upon the PM’s statement that the political prisoners should be released within the framework of the law, the protesters say that if Pashinyan sets any term, they will trust him and stop the protests.