Gabi sets record in European League final

Atlético midfielder Gabi has scored a new record for the French “Marseille” in the European League final.

According to Gracenote Live, the Spaniard has become the oldest footballer ever to reach the final of the tournament. On the day of the game Gabi was 34 years old 310 days.

In the Champions League that record belongs to the former Itralian midfielder Paolo Maldini who scored a goal during the game against “Liverpool”, being 36 years and 333 months.

To note, in the final of the European League final, Madrid’s “Atlético” repeated the Spanish “Seville” record, winning the game against “Marseille”, thus taking the cup for the third time.