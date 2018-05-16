I am one of you – Valeri Osipyan to police chiefs (video)

On May 16, a regular practice session was held with the participation of regional police chiefs, led by Police Chief Valeri Osipyan.

Before the session, Valeri Osipyan touched upon the issue of organizing the service, strengthening the performance discipline and improving professional qualifications.

The Police Chief highlighted the issue of personal responsibility of the territorial subdivisions’ leadership in the context of increasing the efficiency of work.

During the practice session, Valeri Osipyan also touched upon the problems of corruption risks in the service, exclusion of crimes from registration, work with staff in the police departments and improvement of moral and psychological atmosphere.