Today, the final match of the 2018 Armenian Cup will take place. Kapan’s Gandzasar-Kapan and Yerevan’s Alashkert will meet each other.

Teams are in the Republican Stadium and are preparing for the match. Head Coaches have already announced their starters.

“Gandzasar-Kapan” – “Alashkert” match will start at 19:00. Football fans can also watch it live on our website.