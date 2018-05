On 16 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received chief executive officer of the “HALO Trust” organization James Cowan.

President Sahakyan highlighted the “HALO Trust” organization’s long-term activity considering it important for our people.

Foreign minister Masis Mayilyan and other officials partook at the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT