Taxi drivers close Baghramyan Street (video)

Today, among some other mass actions, one more action by the taxi drivers took place. The taxi drivers closed the traffic on Baghramyan Avenue and demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Then they went to the square.

The demonstrators met with Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Minister Ashot Hakobyan today.

They presented their concerns, offered to reduce the license price by setting 5,000 drams, as it is in the regions.

The Minister urged the drivers that will solve the problems, summarize the proposals on their solution and present them, after which they can expect clear answers.