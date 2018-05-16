Sasna Tsrer to remain in prison

Hearings of Sasna Tsrer group members’ case with possible change of the measure of restraint took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Erebuni and Nubarashen Administrative Districts.

Judge Mesrop Makyan denied to change or remove the measure of measure of restraint, which was demanded by defendants of the members of Sasna Tsrer group.

Pavel Manukyan, Varuzhan Avetisyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Arayik Khandoyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Armen Bilanyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Smbat Barseghyan, Sedrak Nazaryan and Edvard Grigoryan will remain in prison.