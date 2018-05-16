Samvel Khudoyan: Nikol Pashinyan is in the critical stage of life (video)

Psychologist Samvel Khudoyan told journalists today: “Nikol Pashinyan is in the critical stage of life, at the age of 42, which is characterized by destructiveness, aggression, and mass deaths can even be met at this stage. From this point of view, he must be careful. ”

According to the expert’s psychological analysis, Nikol Pashinyan is characterized by fairness, patriotism, delicate humor, but also a democratization, which is still a good for politician.

“His rhetorical talent is not that powerful, but it is accessible, especially he is able to convey his message in the National Assembly.”

The psychologist also talked about the ideas and symbols of velvet revolution and Nikol Pashinyan’s character. According to him, the most successful one was walking, and the most impressive symbol was the expression “duxov.”

“The people were scared, and he really needed “dux” (courage), so the expression was very appropriate and it is pointless to criticize it, and in general, the victory of the revolution was not Nikol’s talent but the change of public consciousness. This is evidenced by the fact that only a small amount of money was spent, about $ 8,000, which is very small for such a massive change.”