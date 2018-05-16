Demonstrators demand Taron Margaryan’s resignation (video)

A protest action demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and against the current construction in the park near Al. Myasnikyan statue is taking place in Yerevan, Armenia.

Sitting on the floor, they noted that they would not leave the municipality until the mayor did not announce his resignation.

First Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan approached the demonstrators and urged them to gather in the hall and talk, where Taron Margaryan can be present, too.

Kamo Areyan clarified the questions: “No one is indifferent, we are called officially for serving you and our people.

If a citizen has a demand, so come and raise your questions in quiet conditions, and the mayor will answer all your questions,” said Kamo Areyan.

However, the demonstrators refused and mentioned that they would wait for Taron Margaryan in the lobby.