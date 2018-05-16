Robert Makaryan: Age and generation problems have passed for me (video)

Deputy Agriculture Minister Robert Makaryan also did not clarify whether he is going to remain in his post or not: “I’m still working. Now, we are working on the Government’s program, which will be presented to the National Assembly (NA) in the near future. No one from officials is eternal.”

In response to the question whether the new Minister did not have any hint about his staying at work or not, the Deputy Minister responded: “There has not been direct or indirect hint.”

And what is Mr. Makaryan’s approach to the young government personnel? The latter mentioned that he was only 28 when he was appointed deputy minister.

“It’s normal that young people can work. There is no problem. Age and generation problems have passed, since I can work with both the elderly and the youth, and there is no problem.”