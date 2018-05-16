Shavarsh Kocharyan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs should work like a clock, and it works (video)

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan continues working normally, and whether or not he will be retired after the formation of a new government, he did not say anything concrete. The new Foreign Minister only gave one command: “One thing has been said. When it was presented, it was said that the structure was established, it works by the prime minister and should be free from political influence.”

He considers the new foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as a professional diplomat, their structure is generally satisfied with his work and Shavarsh Kocharyan is willing to work with him.

“The Ministry has worked until then, it worked on the days of revolution, and it is working now. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is one of the structures that should work like a clock, and it works.”