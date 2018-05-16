Three Armenian chess players at World Youth Stars Tournament

Three chess players, GM Aram Hakobyan, IM Shant Sarkisian and FIDE master Mamikon Gharibyan represent Armenia at the World Youth Chess Tournament in Kirishi, Russia. 12 young chess players from 6 countries are taking part in the tournament.

In the first round, Aram Hakobyan met with the highest ranked player, Ukrainian grandmaster Kirill Shevchenko. The game ended in a draw during the 94th step.

Shant Sargsyan drew level with Russian Kirill Shubin, while Mamikon Gharibyan lost to Georgia’s Nikolos Kacharava.

Today, the games of the second round will take place.