A protest action demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and against the current construction in the park near Al. Myasnikyan statue took place in Yerevan, Armenia.

A group of demonstrators opened a fence of the park near Al. Myasnikyan statue.

Let us remind you that there is an apple of discord on the internet that because of the construction work of that park, dozens of trees have been cut down.