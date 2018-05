There is a tense atmosphere near Shengavit’s general jurisdiction court. Protesters for releasing the political prisoners, surrounded the road of the prosecutor of the Sari Tagh District Court Gevorgyan’s car.

Citizens are demanding explanations why the court session in Sari Tagh district has been postponed again.

Let us remind you that it was planned to hold a sitting today at 12.00, which was postponed again.

The prosecutor eventually came out of the car and talked with the demonstrators.