Sasna Tsrer demands meeting with media (video)

It is Sasna Tsrer Group’s regular court hearing. At first, Arayik Papikyan presents his client Varuzhan Avetisyan’s appeal to Armavir penitentiary authorities to allow him to meet with the media. He noted that the press conference is scheduled for May 22, which is a non working day.

The judge said that he would announce about the acceptance or non-acceptance of the motion after the end of the trial.

The judge’s statement did not satisfy the audience and they accepted it with exclamations.

Pavel Manukyan also made the same petition. He appealed to the judge demanding a meeting with the media at the courtroom during the break. He informed that he had applied to the penitentiary authorities on the same request but had received no response for more than 20 days.