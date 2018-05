Former Nairit employees have gathered in Baghraman 26 to see Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Yesterday, they sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s staff, and a group of three of them were invited to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Nairit Trade Union President Hrach Tadevosyan is not sure that the meeting will be personally with the prime minister, but their goal is to present the issue of Nairit’s re-launch to the prime minister personally.