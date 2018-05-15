Barsegh Tumanyan: It is very symbolic that the performance will take place these days (video)

Quarter centuries later, Barsegh Tumanyan will again perform on his native stage. The occasion is the jubilee performance of Tigran Chukhajyan’s “Arshak II” which will be held at the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. This was a performance that was first staged in 1968 and marked the birth of the Armenian opera.

“Patriotism, struggle for independence and establishment of Armenian statehood. Certainly, it is very symbolic that the performance will take place these days,” says Barsegh Tumanyan, actor of Arshak II.

For Anahit Mkhitaryan, Olympia is one of his favorite roles. She is also very happy that she will sing with Barsegh Tumanyan for the first time.

“Arshak II” has been one of the decorations of our stage for years, and Barsegh has also brought his colors and approach,” says conductor Harutyun Arzumanyan. This magnificent performance will be performed on May 17.