Putin drives KAMAZ truck to officially open bridge link with annexed Crimea (video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, driving a truck, unveiled the auto section of a new road-and-rail bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula on Tuesday, defying Ukraine which said the move showed cynical disregard for international law.

Putin, at the wheel of a heavy KAMAZ truck, drove the full 19 km (12 miles) across the bridge from the Kerch Strait, which is designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

The Kremlin said the bridge would be opened to cars on Wednesday. The rail section was due to be completed at the end of 2019.