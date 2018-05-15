Governors to be appointed from PAP and ARF (video)

Appointments of newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Head of National Security Service (NSS) Arthur Vanesyan were not accepted, as their names are are interconnected with some companies. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not worry about the talks about their names. “”If we have basis that any interconnected activity goes beyond the logic of the Velvet Revolution, then there will be concrete solutions. And now, I think, all of us, the public, the press have the opportunity to exercise full control and that control will be effective,” the Prime Minister told this CivilNet today.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the meetings in Sochi. “All the issues have been discussed and I am very pleased with the meetings. It was a very productive visit and I am convinced that the effectiveness of these contacts and relations will only increase in the near future.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will appoint governors not only from the “Civil Contract” Party, but also from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF)and the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP).

Nikol Pashinyan reminded once again that there will not be a return to the old and stated that the idea the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) rearranges to make a counterrevolution is only fairy tales.