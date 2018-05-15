President of Sambo Federation of Armenia dies

The Armenian Sambo Federation informs with deep sadness that after the long illness, the prominent Armenian sportsman, Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sport of the USSR, Master of Sports of the USSR, Honored Coach of the USSR and RA, Referee of International Ranking, Founder-Director of Sambo and Judo Olympic Children’s Sports School, long-term president of the Armenian Sambo Federation, participant of the Artsakh national-liberation movement war Colonel Levon Hayrapetyan died.

The wake ceremony will be held at St. Sargis Church, May 16, from 18:00. The funeral will take place on May 17 at Yerablur Pantheon.