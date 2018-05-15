Prime Minister introduces newly appointed Deputy Prime Ministers to Government Staff (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Ministers Tigran Avinyan and Mher Grigoryan to the government staff.

The Prime Minister congratulated them on their involvement in the government and wished them success. “We have important work to do, and we have to justify the hopes of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, because we should not forget that we are here by the people’s decision and we should leave here again by their decision. These are the ideas about the start and end of our activities, and we should serve Armenian citizens and the Armenian people within this range.”