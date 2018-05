Shamkhal Petrosyan, who received gunshot wounds from an enemy shooting in Artsakh on May 13, is moved to Yerevan. Press secretary of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated this on his Facebook page.

To remind, soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan, born in 1998, received a severe gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire on May 13, at 22:35, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.