Owner of Malatia Fair: If they cannot pay the rent, they can go to work somewhere else (video)

Today, the employees of Malatia Fair held a protest action. They complain of the high rent for the pavilions. According to the participants, their income is not enough to pay the rent.

Let us mention that the rent of a pavilion here is 100,000 drams a month.

The owner of the fair, as well as director Sargis Avetisyan told A1 + that, unfortunately, the price of the pavilion cannot be reduced, as it is a business and there are some costs for each pavilion. The owner suggests for those who cannot pay the rent, can go to work somewhere else.

By the way, employees of the fair spoke on the phone with Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Vahan Kostanyan. The latter has quieted the merchants by suggesting them continuing to work, as they will find a solution for the problem in two days.