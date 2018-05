On May 15, at 00:14, “911” service received a call that a car accident took place near the building No. 41 on Myasnikyan Avenue in Yerevan; the car turned around.

It turned out that the car which turned around was “Renault Logan” car belonged to the Malina taxi service. There are no injured as a result of the accident.

Before the rescuers came to the scene, the car was driven by the citizens’ efforts.