Norakert residents close road to village (video)

Residents of Norakert community of Armavir region are protesting in the village from early in the morning. At the moment, the village road is closed.

About 700 residents initiated a collection of signatures, which will be addressed to the community leader and council members. They have decided not to keep silent anymore and raise the voices against the community leader’s working style, which has also been accompanied by unlawful acts.

It should be noted that Shahen Karapetyan, member of Republican Party of Armenia (RP) has been the mayor of Norakert already for 16 years.