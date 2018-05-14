Rockfall on Khalifzor-Tatev road

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia informs that on 14 May, at 14:30, a rockfall occured on the Khalidzor-Tatev road. As a result of works carried out by road builders of Osmar LLC, servicing the Goris region, the road is open for one-way traffic. In order to fully restore the movement, work is underway to clean the road. Additional information will be provided by the Information Service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia.