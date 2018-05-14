Feliks Tsolakyan resigns

MP Feliks Tsolakyan, who also heads the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shirak State University, resigned from his post. General-MP wrote this on his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, I think the only way out of the situation around the Shirak State University is to organize the re-election of the university. Taking this into account, at the same time, I inform you that I am submitting a resignation from the post of the Chairman of the Board of the University to form a new Governing Board of Shirak State University. “