Hrant Khachatryan: The revolution of the people’s mind has come to an end (video)

What happened in Armenia can be considered a revolution, as changes have taken place in a short time, Hrant Khachatryan, the founder and leader of the Constitutional Right Union, a former deputy of the Supreme Council and the National Assembly, told at a press conference today.

“I consider this a peaceful revolution, because very important results have been recorded over the past days without large amount of violence that could have cast a shadow over our velvet revolution.”

According to Hrant Khachatryan, after all this, first of all, institutional structures should be created, but we will still have to be satisfied with the updates of the existing parties.

“There should be a new free and fair parliamentary election, which will end this revolutionary period. The revolution of the people’s mind has come to an end, and now you have to go smoothly into practical, constructive work.”

Hrant Khachatryan also touched upon the Artsakh issue, noting that it was time to consider the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh as a whole.