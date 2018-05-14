Twenty Palestinians injured as result if clashes in Gaza Strip (video)

Clashes in the Gaza Strip between the Israeli army and the Palestinians have resulted in about 20 Palestinians being injured. The reason is that the US Embassy is moving to Jerusalem, Ria Novosti reports.

The Israeli army has concentrated on additional military forces in the Gaza Strip.

Gifty-four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during clashes and demonstrations in the Gaza Strip since March 30.

Let us remind you that today, on May 14, in Jerusalem, the opening ceremony of the US Embassy, which is moved from Tel Aviv, will be held.