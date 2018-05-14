Armen Badalyan: Many people did not want Serzh Sargsyan to become Prime Minister

It is not a secret that there were other people in power who did not want Serzh Sargsyan to become Prime Minister, today, such opinion was expressed by political technologist Armen Badalyan during a meeting with journalists.

“Many people did not allow Serzh Sargsyan to become Prime Minister. They wanted Karen Karapetyan to become Prime Minister, but they did not succeed either. This is a reform of the political system,” said Armen Badalyan.

He also added that it was logical that members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) were also part of the government as they have supported the popular movement.

“It does not matter whether the person is from the ARF or from another party, the important thing is to work well in this new system. In 100 days we will be able to evaluate the government’s work. It does not matter whether they are young or not, essential is professional work. It’s symbolic that the Minister of Defense, who was representing the RPA during the elections, resigned, it is symbolic,” said the political technologist.

According to Armen Badalyan, if there were parliamentary elections, the Civil Treaty would gain the majority by the influence of the revolutionary pathos. He also added that it would be good to hold the elections in September and October and the Central Electoral Commission and Public Television Leadership had to go from top to bottom to organize fair elections.