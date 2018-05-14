Leaders of demonstrations in Georgia stop protest for week

Leaders of the protest rallies in the area adjacent to Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi called for the rally participants to stop the demonstrations for a week. According to Beka Zikarishvili, head of the movement, the organizers will work in the direction of the Internal Affair Minister’s promises and in case they are not implemented, the rallies will be restored.

“If the promises given to us are not fulfilled, we will continue to complain. The week will be decisive, with a week deadline is given for the work processes. Otherwise, we will organize more and more actions,” said Tsikarishvili.

The leaders of teh demosntration said good-bye to the participants, saying that in case the promises given to them were not fulfilled, they would start holding permanent protest.