On May 15, 16 and 17, the trains # 686 Yerevan-Gyumri and # 687 Gyumri-Yerevan departing at 11:45 will be canceled due to major renovation works on the Bayandur-Aghin section of the railway.

At 7:55, 8:25, 18:15 and 18:25 the schedule of other Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan routes remains unchanged.

“South Caucasus Railways” CJSC claims passengers’ forgiveness.