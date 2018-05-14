Yervand Bozoyan: It will be a cognitive meeting, not to expect anything extraordinary (video)

Russia has always pursued a policy of slack and cookie, political scientist Yervand Bozoyan told journalists today.

“There must be times when they understand how to work with Armenia.”

Many things cannot be expected from the meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RF President Vladimir Putin, the political scientist says. “It will be a cognitive meeting, not to expect anything extraordinary. Both sides will try to maintain good-neighborly relations.”

The composition of the government is unfamiliar to Yervand Bozoyan. “They are full of surprises for the public,” he says. “It is important here which program and which preparations will be made before the snap elections.”

“In the near future the amendments to the Electoral Code are mandatory, the rating system should be removed and the election bribe will finally disappear from our lives. While political prisoners must be released before the elections so that they can participate in the electoral process,” says the political scientist.

According to Yervand Bozoyan, obvious problems should be solved immediately. “There are always luxurious cars at the government building, it’s anti-esthetic and immoral, and this phenomenon must be eliminated.”