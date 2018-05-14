Two groups of protesters at RA Prosecutor General’s Office (video)

From early morning a group of citizens organized a protest action in front of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office demanding to release the political prisoners.

One of the protesters mentioned in an interview with “A1 +” that they trust the newly elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and expect him to support their demand.

Shortly before they were joined by another group of demonstrators, who demand the resignation of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan. The demonstrators noted that their action is a public demonstration, since tomorrow at 10 am, the main demonstration will be launched in front of the municipality.