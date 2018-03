In connection with the election of the President of the Republic of Armenia, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Patriarch of All Russia Kirill, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Vasil Khudak sent congratulatory messages to Armen Sargsyan.