Today is Leonid Yengibarov’s birthday (video)

He was not afraid of poverty and loneliness. He was not afraid of doing something he believed in. He could create both happy and sad tales and present it to people…

“Are you aqcuainted with Jacques Prévert’s poem “To Make a Portrait of a Bird”: First paint a bird on a branch, then sit and wait till it sings. That’s the most important thing, it to sing…of course, but he can also take many years, but it is not important anymore.”

What can be said about a person whose writings and words were not just writings and words, about a person who lived in his created world, in his genius, crystal and warm world…

He considered himself a lazy person, and said that he used to manage things maybe because he did not like to be in noisy surroundings…

The reward was his way of doing something. The way that should go and move on. Patience, stand up… and start again…

Stage costumes, three photographs, a few letters of gratitude, a presentation program, articles from the newspapers and stories, and most importantly, his manuscripts. Here are two of them: “The day of premier, the day of happiness, the day of distress … I am with you, give me your anxiety, instead of my love …”

“Do not be angry with me, but it’s the way… the brightest people die who were born of the rain… He wrote to his great love, Yasia.”

Here’s everything that exists and is carefully preserved in the Charents Museum of Literature and Art.

Today is Leonid Yengibarov’s birthday.