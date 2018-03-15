Levon Aronyan vs. Alexander Grischuk. LIVE

The games of the 5th round will take place today in the chess tournament in Berlin.

Our GM Levon Aronyan, who won Russian Sergey Karjakin, the world’s vice-champion with black figures yesterday, will compete with his compatriot Alexander Grischuk today.

The two chess players have scored 2 points each after four rounds and share the 4-6th places with Chinese Din Lijen. The leader of the tournament is Fabiano Caruana with 3 points, who in the last round unexpectedly defeated the former leader Vladimir Kramnik. The latter and Azeri Shakriar Mamedyarov now have 2,5 points each.

Levon Aronyan vs. Alexander Grischuk. The game will start at 18:00 Yerevan time. Chess fans can watch it live on our website.