Shavarsh Kocharyan: The fact that they try to make some conclusions after the April war is welcomed

Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan welcomes the statement of Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, according to which Russia will not continue supplying weapons to Azerbaijan with the same scale it did before the 2016 April war. “The fact that they try to make some conclusions after the April war is welcomed.”

Shavarsh Kocharyan was well aware that Russia was the country with the largest supply of weapons to Azerbaijan in 2013-2017. “The impression from this statement is that some conclusions are made by Russia.”

Does the deputy foreign minister believe the statement of his Russian collegue? “There is no believe or disbelieve in foreing policy. I state that the statement is welcomed.”

Shavarsh Kocharyan also touched upon military exercises held in Azerbaijan, noting that we should always be ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan.