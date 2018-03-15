Alexander Iskandaryan:If this format demolishes or disappears, we will hardly be able to create another format (video)

“The work of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should not be underestimated,” said political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan during the “Prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.Local and International Perspectives” international conference adding that the Minsk Group was also unique because Europe, US and Russia were working together for the resolution of the conflict. “If this format demolishes or disappears, we will hardly be able to create another format. It’s not an extraordinary format, many things fail to happen, but that format seems to me to last for at least a few years. “

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Armenia noted that the settlement of the conflict had never been easy and they supported the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at promoting a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on Madrid Principles. “We consider this project as an opportunity to engage in discussions on ways to promote peace between the society and decision-makers.”

Other participants of the debate also agreed that there was a consensus between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “There are some nuances, tactical differences, but there are no differences between the positions of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries in the final settlement of the conflict,” said Thomas de Waal, senior fellow with Carnegie Europe.

Professor of International Relations at Oxford University Neil Macfarlane highlighted the RF factor in the region and especially in the NK conflict. According to him, Russia had a great influence and had strengthened its positions. “In the case of Nagorno-Karabakh, the supplement of weapons to the two sides creates a complication of security dilemma. Continuity of conflicts is favorable to Russia, it benefits from the unstable situation; the potential of internal conflicts is appropriate.”

Negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict will not be effective without a sustainable ceasefire. “Azerbaijan implements a consistent and well thought-out strategy aimed at keeping peace talks at the same time using pressure on the Armenian side with military equipment. The tactics to negotiate and simultaneously fire are effective in this case,” said Alexander Iskandaryan.

According to him, negotiations would not be easy, but it should always be remembered that the alternative was war.