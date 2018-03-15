Edmon Marukyan speaks about provisions and visions of Yelk faction on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On March 14, Edmon Marukyan, Head of the Bright Armenia party, MP of the RA NA Yelk (Way Out) faction, delivered a speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC, on the internal political developments in Armenia, the foreign policy issues, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Turkish relations.

Edmon Marukyan also answered numerous questions of the audience on the topic presented, including the program provisions and vision of the Yelk faction on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Carnegie Foundation was founded in 1910 and is considered to be Washington’s most prestigious institution in political research and analysis, as well as it promotes peace in the world.