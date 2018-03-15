Thomas Müller: When you win in Istanbul with 3:1 it means that you have acted correctly

“Bayern” striker Thomas Müller, after the match of the Champion Leagues 1/8 finals against “Besiktas”, admitted that it was hard to play against Turks in their own field

“It was very noisy in the stadium. We could hardly understand each other. The match was very tense; that’s why we were often losing the ball. Overall, we had a good match, though the organization of the game was not the way we had imagined it.”

“When you win in Istanbul with 3:1 it means that you have acted correctly. We are happy for being able to accopmlish the task,” said the football player.

Thomas Müller is recognized as the best player of that match, although he made one effective transfer during the game.