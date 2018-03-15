Taron Hovhannisyan: They admit that the layout of the forces is not the way the want (video)

“The report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has always been incomplete in terms of the South Caucasus,” expert Taron Hovhannisyan said during a press conference.

“In April 2017, the Armenian side stated that they had received ‘Igla-S ‘ weapons, but this was not included in the published report, I strongly suspect that the experts who published the report speak Armenian and Azerbaijanian and that this region is in the center of their attention.”

According to the expert, it was not right to compare the two armies with the military budget.

“Comparing millions is not right, as we get weapons at different prices, for example, we have a special agreement with Russia on purchasing some weapons, whereas Azerbaijan does not have an arrangement at all; the layout of the forces is not the same as it might seem.”

Taron Hovhannisyan also touched upon recent military exercises held in Azerbaijan.

“The scenario of this exercise is very interesting, rather than those held in the past, it is counterproductive, according to the scenario the Armenian side has occupied the defense spots of the Azerbaijani side and they are trying to take it back. This way, I think, they admit that the layout of the forces is not the way the want. ”

Coordinator of the Razm.info military news website, Karen Vrtanesyan, noted that the money for aqcuiring weapons has dropped in Azerbaijan.

“It is observed that with the oil price fluctuations in Azerbaijan the military budget is changing, the current indicator is much lower than, for example, it was in 2013-14.”

Karen Vrtanesyan did not exclude the possibility of military action in Azerbaijan on the background of the election campaign.

“I do not rule out the possibility of some actions, but there will be no large-scale action, of course, no matter what the outcome of the elections will be.”