European Court of Human Rights to examine case of “Iravunk” newspaper (video)

The European Court of Human Rights has started examining the case of “Minasyan and others against the Republic of Armenia”. The suit is related to the article “They serve the interests of international homosexual lobbying: black list of enemies of nation and state ” published by the “Iravunk” nespaper, in 2014. In the article the newspaper presents “black list consisting of sixty people”, urging to stop any contacts with them, not to tolerate, as well as to fire them.

On June 16, 2014, individuals appearing in the “black list” appealed to the First Instance Court, claiming that the newspaper abused the right to freedom of expression and insulted them. Citizens demanded an apology, payment of AMD 5 million as compensation for moral damages and to print a denial. However, the Armenian courts did not satisfy the suit, considering that the journalist used his right to freedom of expression. Advocate Nvard Piliposyan mentioned that Armenia violated fair trial rights.

“Our state, in the face of the courts, did not properly evaluate the calls for hatred and considered freedom of speech. We could not raise this issue anywhere except for the international instances.”