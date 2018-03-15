Arsen Wegner: He integrated very quickly

Ahead of today’s return match, Arsen Wenger said: ‘Yes he integrated very quickly. I think it’s the way we want to play that suits him naturally. He has been well accepted and made good a adaptation. Players of his calibre, it helps he has been abroad before so he knows how to behave. I am never surprised when players do well. It’s what I expect of them.’

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso commented on Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the match with Arsenal.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a player who continues to perfect even after transferring to England. Not only is he technically talented, but he is also a fast player,” Gennaro Gattuso said.

Arsenal vs. Milan match will start at 00:05.