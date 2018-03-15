Government’s session. LIVE (video)

March 15 is the day of the Government’s regular session. Twenty-three issues are included in the agenda of the Executive, 12 are non-reportable and 1 is confidential. The Executive will provide with money the Ministries of Healthcare, Sport and Youth Affairs and the State Property Management Department. Procedure and amount of monetary compensation in case of impossibility to provide the prosecutors, working outside their permanent residence, with a living space will be discussed.
