President Sahakyan met with representatives of ANCA

On 14 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington the headquarters of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and met with the leadership and staff of the structure.

President Sahakyan highlighted the ANCA’s activity in solving various national issues conveying gratitude for constantly keeping the Artsakh-related issues in the spotlight of attention, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office informed Artsakhpress.

Bako Sahakyan expressed confidence that close cooperation with the Armenian National Committee of America would only strengthen qualifying the structure’s patriotic activity as exemplary.

On the same day the Artsakh Republic President met with the leadership of the Eastern USA Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (Dashnaktsoutyun).

The meeting addressed diverse issues related to the Artsakh domestic and foreign policy, the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, developing and deepening the USA-Artsakh ties.

The Head of the State highlighted the activity of the Eastern USA Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party in supporting Artsakh, solving important national issues, strengthening the Motherland-Diaspora ties and expressed hope that the works would further on continue with the same enthusiasm and efficiency.