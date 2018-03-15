President Bako Sahakyan visited U.S. Congress.

On 14 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the U.S. Congress.

The President met with a group of members of the foreign affairs committee, discussed issues related to the Artsakh-US relations, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and regional trends.

Subsequently, a reception devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement was held in the Congress.

In his speech the President highlighted the meetings organised in the supreme legislative body of the United States, noting that they too enhanced the degree of responsibility in the course of carrying out hard and painstaking work, further deepening and developing bilateral relations.

“I am optimistic – it will be definitely so, for we consider the United States a friendly country, a state which has become second homeland for millions of Armenians. I am optimistic because we have here devoted, sincere and honest friends, who have been standing by Artsakh for many years, supporting our people, providing objective information about our country worldwide. We rate high our friendly ties, considering them precious assets”, stressed the Artsakh Republic President in his speech.

Bako Sahakyan noted that the support rendered by the American people to Artsakh was greatly acknowledged in the Republic of Artsakh, with the House of Representatives, the Senate, our congressman and senator friends having a special place and role in this process..

The President accentuated Washington’s considerable contribution in maintaining peace and stability in our region, in peaceful and just solution of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict.

“Cementing and deepening ties with the United States of America have always been and will remain among the fundamental directions of our foreign policy”, underlined President Sahakyan.

The President handed in Artsakh Republic high state awards to a group of U.S. congressmen and senators for supporting Artsakh and their tangible contribution to the development of Artsakh-the USA relations.