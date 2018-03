The 4th round of the World Chess Candidates Tournament will be held today in Berlin.

Our chess player Levon Aronian will compete with world champion Sergey Karjakin with black pieces. After three rounds, two chess players have scored 1 point each and now share the 6-7th places.

Karjaki-Aronian match will kick off at 18:00. Chess fans can also watch the game on our website.