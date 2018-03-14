Commercial exploitation of Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan train starts since March 16

Starting from March 16, the new high-speed electric train Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan №100-101 will be used.

The new electric train runs every week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Express mode, without departing stops, twice a day, at 10am, departing from Yerevan to Gyumri and at 16:45, in the opposite direction.

The price of one ticket in one direction makes 2,500 AMD.

The high-speed train fully complies with all traffic safety rules. It has ventilation, sterilization, fire and security systems. The screens on each wagon will display the current route information.

The train is comfortable for all, including people with mobility problems, with free Wi-Fi connection. Smoking is prohibited in the train.