I consider myself Armenian – Norberto Briasco

Argentinean striker of Huracán football team Norberto Briasco is surprised to be invited to the Armenian national team.

“I was a little surprised when they called me from Armenia. They said they were interested in my services and asked if I could go to Armenia. I gave a positive answer and we reached a final agreement,” said a 22-year-old striker in an interview with one of the Argentinian radio.

Norberto Briasco explained from where the Armenian roots come from. “My mother’s parents were born in Armenia, so I consider myself Armenian.”

He noted that he will leave for Armenia on Saturday.

“Two days ago I informed my agent that I was going to leave for Armenia. He said he did not see a problem and that’s a good opportunity for progress. It will be very interesting to play against strong opponents and football players. I will do my best to take advantage of this opportunity,” concluded Norberto Briasco.